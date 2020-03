THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population will issue a daily bulletin on current programmes being carried out by the ministry for management of risks concerning coronavirus transmission. Health Ministry will provide updates on the local and global statistics on COVID-19 through the bulletin.

Government Spokesperson Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada informed mediapersons about this new initiative during the weekly media-briefing held by Communication and Information Technology Ministry.

