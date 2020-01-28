Hearing against Sapkota begins

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The Supreme Court conducted hearing in a case filed against Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota by senior advocate Dinesh Tripathi.

Tripathi had filed a case against Sapkota saying he should be arrested and investigation into the accusation of abduction and killing of Arjun Lama in Kavre should be launched.

Purnimaya Lama, the wife of Arjun Lama, who was abducted and killed allegedly by Maoist cadres in 2005, had filed an FIR accusing Sapkota of playing a role in the abduction and killing of her husband.

The case was heard in Justice Sapana Pradhan Malla’s bench. Petitioner Tripathi, advocates Baburam Giri, Raju Prasad Chapagai and Sunil Pokharel pleaded on behalf of the petitioner. The hearing in the case will continue tomorrow.

