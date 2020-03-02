‘Heritage March-2020’ slated for March 14

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Bhaktapur, March 1

‘Heritage March-2020’ is being organised for the first time with the objective of developing Madhyapur Thimi Municipality as domestic and foreign tourism destination.

Osla Nepal, an NGO with the help of Madhyapur Thimi Municipality and in collaboration with Nepal Tourism Board, is organising the event from March 14 with the slogan ‘Our Heritage, Our Recognition’ to mark Visit Nepal 2020.

Mayor Madan Sundar Shrestha said the march to be organised with the objective of promoting best heritage and tourism destinations in the municipality, would start from Shankhadhar Chowk and pass along different heritages, including Tachhatole, Bishnubir, Balkumari, Bamunetole, Lachhitole, Lokeshwor Temple, Kalika Temple, Mahalaxmi, Khansi Barahi Debu and Tigani, before converging at Nilbarahi Temple.

Mayor Shrestha said the heritage march would help attract domestic and foreign tourists. Of the 18 municipalities in Kathmandu valley, Madhyapur Thimi Municipality is in the forefront in terms of protection and promotion of heritages, art and culture.

Mayor Shrestha urged the government to enlist Madhyapur Thimi Municipality as one of the popular tourism destinations in the country.

Osla Nepal Chair Roshan Bajracharya said different organisations working towards identifying and promoting cultural, historical and tourism destinations of Madhyapur Thimi Municipaliy would participate in the march. The event will be supported by Nepal Tourism Board VNY-2020 Secretariat and Hotel Association of Nepal.

