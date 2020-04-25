High-level committee recommends lockdown extension by one week

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 has recommended that the government-imposed nationwide lockdown be extended by another week.

A taskforce under the committee was given the responsibility to prepare a new modality for lockdown. The taskforce has suggested that the lockdown be extended by a week, following which a new modality could be taken into consideration. Keeping in mind the impact of COVID-19 at different places, loosening of the lockdown could be considered afterwards.

The high-level committee also drew the conclusion that efforts to control the virus-spread has been on track due to the effective implementation of lockdown.

The committee will brief the Prime Minister about the recommendations of the task-force. Final decision will be taken by the Cabinet meeting.

