Nepal | May 17, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Kathmandu > High-level committee recommends lockdown extension, cabinet meeting underway

High-level committee recommends lockdown extension, cabinet meeting underway

Published: May 17, 2020 6:36 pm On: Kathmandu
THT Online
Share Now:

KATHMANDU: A meeting of the High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 under the convenorship of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Ishwar Pokharel has recommended extension of the lockdown beyond May 18 to the government.

The Cabinet meeting, which is currently underway, will now decide on the length of the extension of the lockdown.

On Saturday, the panel deliberated with sectoral experts, including health professionals, on the modality of extension. Experts had suggested the committee to strengthen the health system so that the threat of virus could be dealt with satisfactorily in the long-term and to spruce up health infrastructure to cope with the rising number of cases. They told the panel to make the public aware of the need for changing their social behaviour and maintaining social distance.

The government has also been suggested to add more quarantine centres before deciding to bring all Nepali nationals, particularly migrant workers stranded in labour destinations, back to Nepal.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

India confirm Windies ODI tour after Champions Trophy

Share Now:

India will embark on a limited-overs tour of West Indies next month, soon after the Champions Trophy, their cricket boards have announced.

Woakes hopes to carry IPL form into Champions Trophy bid

Share Now:

All-rounder Chris Woakes is fit and raring to resume his England commitments after an enriching maiden stint in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 tournament, the 28-year-old has said.

‘Traps abundant in Kanchenjunga Conservation Area’

Share Now:

Racketeers are found to be active in setting traps to kill wild animals in the Kanchenjunga Conservation Area in eastern Nepal.

Smart bangle delivers pregnancy tips to Asian wrists

Share Now:

A high-tech bangle that alerts pregnant women to toxic fumes and issues audio tips promises to boost maternal health in South Asia, as smart devices deliver ever more services to remote communities.

Islamic State claims attack on state TV station in Afghanistan

Share Now:

The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on an Afghan state television station on Wednesday that killed at least six people as well as the attackers and wounded 24.

No French Open wild card for snubbed Sharapova

Share Now:

Maria Sharapova’s hopes of a dream return from doping exile to a third French Open crown were shattered on Tuesday when the Russian was surprisingly refused a wild card by organisers.

Germany to use ‘prospect squad’ in Confederations Cup

Share Now:

World champions Germany will be without over half a dozen stalwarts, including Manuel Neuer, Mats Hummels and Marco Reus, at next month’s Confederations Cup, to give them a longer summer break ahead of their World Cup title defence.

Narayangadh-Muglin road section to be blocked for 6 hours

Share Now:

The Narayangadh-Muglin road section will be blocked for six hours a day from tomorrow in order to accelerate the road widening and upgrade project.

© 2020 The Himalayan Times