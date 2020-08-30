Highest single-day cases surface on Sunday, 1221 infections reported

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population reported 1221 new cases of coronavirus infection on Sunday with which the nationwide Covid-19 count moved to 38,561.

Of the newly infected persons, 348 are females while 873 are males. The new infections were confirmed after testing 12,717 specimens through PCR method in the last 24 hours. A total of 682,343 PCR tests have been carried out in Nepal till date.

Among the new cases, 429 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley.

Following recovery from the disease, a total of 20,822 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country so far. In the past day,267 recoveries were recorded.

As of today, there are 17,518 active cases of infection in the country while 7,797 people are under quarantine. Of the total active cases, 10,612 people are under institutional isolation while 6906 are under home isolation.

14 more Covid-19 fatalities have been reported today taking the death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country to 221.

On Saturday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally stood at 37340 with 884 new recorded cases.

