Highest single-day deaths logged Sunday, 22 fatalities take nationwide toll to 636

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Sunday reported highest single-day death toll from coronavirus-infection.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed at its regular media briefing on Sunday that 22 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours.

This is the first time over 20 fatalites have been reported in the country.

With these latest additions, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has now advanced to 636.

Prior to this, 19 deaths were reported on October 05 while held the record for highest deaths reported in 24 hours.

Among those who succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours seventeen are males while 5 are females.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that Nepal has a death rate of 0.59 percent from the highly contagious infection.

Details of the deceased:

62-year-old, Female (Sunsari)

35-year-old, Male (Sunsari)

66-year-old, Female, (Kathmandu)

60-year-old, Male, (Kathmandu)

70-year-old, Male, (Kathmandu)

75-year-old, Male, (Kathmandu)

83-year-old, Male, (Kathmandu)

98-year-old, Male (Chitwan)

47-year-old, Male (Chitwan)

Age not disclosed, Male, (Chitwan)

75-year-old, Female, (Chitwan)

61-year-old, Female (Dhankuta)

85-year-old, Female (Makwanpur)

38-year-old, Male, Sarlahi

49-year-old, Male, Lalitpur

44-year-old, Male, Bhaktapur

57-year-old, Male, Bhaktapur

77-year-old, Male, Nuwakot

63-year-old, Male, Sindupalchok

60-year-old, Male, Rupendehi

61-year-old, Male, Rupendehi

84-year-old, Male, Rupendehi

On Saturday, Nepal reported 14 fatalities from coronavirus infection taking the nationwide tally to 614.

