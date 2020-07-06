KATHMANDU: The valley’s daily-cases witnessed a relatively big leap on Monday, as 54 Covid-19 cases were detected across Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur.
This is the highest single-day spike in coronavirus infection cases recorded in the Kathmandu valley. The case count in the three cities has been rising steadily in the last few days.
The Ministry of health and population confirmed that 24 cases had surfaced in the capital city in the last 24 hours while 20 cases Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported two and one cases respectively. The valley’s tally, as such, has reached 237.
With the latest additions, Kathmandu’s Covid-19 case count stands at 160 while that of Bhaktaput and Lalitpur stands at 49 and 28.
KATHMANDU: With the detection of 30 additional cases, Kathmandu valley's coronavirus infection tally has neared 200 on Sunday. The Ministry of health and population confirmed that 27 cases had surfaced in the capital city in the last 24 hours while, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported two and one cas Read More...
BAJURA: Landslips and floods triggered by incessant rainfall has obstructed vehicular movement along the Martardi-Saphebagar road section in the district for last couple of days. Despite making constant efforts to clear debris to resume vehicular movement, falling rocks have created problem i Read More...
SYDNEY: Several thousand people rallied in Black Lives Matter protests across Australia over the weekend to call for racial equality and highlight deaths of Indigenous people while in police custody. About 500 people protested Sunday in Newcastle, north of Sydney, after the New South Wales state Read More...
KATHMANDU: After allegations of bullying by former bandmate Kwon Mina, K-pop girl group AOA's leader Shin Jimin has decided to leave the group and halt all her activities after admitting to bullying Kwon. The Korea Times reports that the singer's agency FNC Entertainment released a statement Read More...
POKHARA: A heavily pregnant woman has been rescued and airlifted by a helicopter from Jomson in Mustang district to Pokhara for treatment on Sunday. The woman was taken to Jomsom Hospital for delivery. However, the hospital referred her to Pokhara-based Gandaki Medical Teaching Hospital for furth Read More...
KATHMANDU: A UK judge has allowed American actor Amber Heard to attend ex-husband Johnny Depp's libel trial against the British tabloid newspaper The Sun, claiming that excluding Heard from the London courtroom before she testifies in the case "would inhibit the defendants in the conduct of their d Read More...
KATHMANDU: Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) co-chairs KP Sharma Oli Pushpa Kamal Dahal have agreed to take their discussion further, in an effort resolve ongoing intra-party dispute. The two leaders had met for discussion on Sunday for what was expected to be 'decisive' talks. However, no concr Read More...
KATHMANDU: Jay Park, singer-songwriter, entrepreneur, and head of hip-hop label AOMG has hinted at his retirement, again. Sharing a snippet of his song Encore from his new EP Nothing Matters on Instagram on July 3, he captioned it: "I think I've done my best and feel like I can leave without Read More...