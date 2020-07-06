THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The valley’s daily-cases witnessed a relatively big leap on Monday, as 54 Covid-19 cases were detected across Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur.

This is the highest single-day spike in coronavirus infection cases recorded in the Kathmandu valley. The case count in the three cities has been rising steadily in the last few days.

The Ministry of health and population confirmed that 24 cases had surfaced in the capital city in the last 24 hours while 20 cases Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported two and one cases respectively. The valley’s tally, as such, has reached 237.

With the latest additions, Kathmandu’s Covid-19 case count stands at 160 while that of Bhaktaput and Lalitpur stands at 49 and 28.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook