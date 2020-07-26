Himalaya Airlines provides medical supplies for COVID-19 response

THT Online

KATHMANDU: At a time when the government is struggling to contain the spread of coronavirus infection with limited resources, Himalaya Airlines Pvt Ltd has extended support to the government by providing medical supplies for Covid-19 management.

In a statement issued Sunday, Himalaya Airlines it donated a portable ventilator, medical supplies to AMDA Hospital, Damak, Jhapa and a PCR (Polymerease Chain Reaction) machine to COVID-19 Control Management Centre (CCMC) Gulmi, last week, as a part of fulfilment of its corporate social responsibility.

Vijaya Shrestha, Vice-President of Himalaya Airlines, and Pradeep Gyawali, Minister for Foreign affairs, jointly handed over medical supplies to Mayor of Resunga Municipality on the premises of CCMC on Saturday.

President of Himalaya Airlines, Zhou Enyong, on Friday handed over a portable ventilator along with 500 RDT Kits, 100 PPE sets, 500 N-95 masks, 2000 pairs of surgical masks, 5000 pairs of disposable gloves and 5 infrared thermometersto AMDA Hospital, Damak, Jhapa, the airlines said in the statement.

After donating medical supplies including 51200 disposable medical masks, 606 medical face shields, 575 medical goggles, 4 medical infrared thermometers, 35 pairs of protective boots and 5000 pairs of disposable gloves to CCMC, Vijaya Shrestha said, the airlines is proud to continue its support to the Government of Nepal in its effort to contain the contagion.

