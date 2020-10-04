Himalaya Airlines donates medical supplies to three hospitals in Kathmandu

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Himalaya Airlines donated medical supplies to three hospitals –Shahid Gangalal National Heart Centre, National Trauma Centre, and Manmohan Memorial Community Hospital – in its continued support to Covid-19 response.

Issuing a press release on Sunday, the airlines said that the organisation came forward to help various hospitals sensing the urgent need for the wellbeing of the frontline health workers handling the pandemic amid the recent surge in Covid -19 cases in Kathmandu valley.

The medical supplies were handed over at the office premises of Himalaya Airlines, last week, during which Ujjwala Dali, Head of Department for Brand and Service Improvement handed over 100 PPE sets and 100 RDT kits to Dr Ranjit Baral, Senior Consultant Cardiologist of Shahid Gangalal National Heart Centre.

Similarly, 100 PPE sets and 100 RDT kits were also received by Dr Gyanendra Shah, Orthopedic Surgeon of National Trauma Centre, the statement reads.

Likewise, the airlines also handed over 100 PPE sets, 100 RDT Test Kits, 200 surgical masks, 200 surgical gloves, 50 N95 Masks, 50 face shields, 500 shoe covers, & five bottles of sanitizer (500ML each) to Purna Bahadur Shahi, Acting Chairperson of Manmohan Memorial Community Hospital of Pharping. Shahi, appreciating the gesture commented that the support was very timely and beneficiary to the community of Pharping.

The hospitals have expressed their gratitude to the airlines and have welcomed the obliging support of H9 towards the society and nation. Dr Baral remarked that H9 is setting a prime example inspiring others to come forward to join hands with frontline health workers in this fight against COVID-19.

“Himalaya is ever committed to continuously support the nation in this battle against COVID-19. Our contribution today reinforces our corporate social responsibility initiatives and our commitment to work together in partnership to support these hospitals in their unrelenting efforts. We do hope that the medical supplies would greatly assist their frontline workers. Himalaya will always stand in solidarity in days ahead, to make a difference,” said Ujjwala Dali said during the programme.

Prior to this, Himalaya Airlines had contributed Rs. 10 million to Government’s COVID-19 Fund in April, the Airlines has so far donated COVID-19 preventive medical supplies to far-reaching places like AMDA Hospital, Damak, Control Management Centre (CCMC), Gulmi and Fungling Municipality, Taplejung. Himalaya has also played a major role by operating 37 Cargo flights as an essential service to bring in total 328.82 tons of critical COVID-19 medical supplies till date. Furthermore, H9 has successfully operated 118 repatriation flights so far, flying home total 19,442 passengers from various countries while safely maintaining all COVID-19 safety protocols, the statement further reads.

Himalaya Airlines, an international air carrier is a Nepal – China joint venture established in August 2014. Starting with one aircraft and one destination the Airlines has quickly moved its way to four aircraft and 7 destinations in a short span.

