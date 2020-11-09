Hitendra Shakya appointed the acting Managing Director of NEA

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Hitendra Dev Shakya has been appointed as the acting Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority.

Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation appointed Shakya as the acting chief of the Authority on Monday.

Shakya has been appointed to the top post of NEA after being called back from the NEA Engineering Company. Energy Minster Barshaman Pun, on Friday, had given the direction to call Shakya back.

The government had appointed senior deputy executive director of NEA Lekhnath Koirala as the acting managing director after the formal departure of former Managing Director Kulman Ghising on September 15.

Ghising was appointed to the top post of NEA in 2016.

