THT Online

KATHMANDU: Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa and Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra held a meeting today discussing measures that can be taken by the two countries to control outbreak of COVID-19.

In the meeting, restriction of movement along the open border between India and Nepal was also discussed.

The Indian envoy has assured to help Nepal fight with the epidemic.

Various border checkpoints in Nepal have already been shut down to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus. However, movement across the countries is still prevalent.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook