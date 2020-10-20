Home Ministry cautions against increased risk of infection during festivals

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed security bodies and administration offices under its purview to remain alert as there is a likelihood of Covid-19 further spreading during the festivals.

It has drawn the attention of concerned bodies towards the increased risk of infection during this festival time in the context of its rapid spread in Nepal. This has added challenges in its prevention, control and management.

The ministry has directed Chief District Officers and chiefs of district-based security bodies not to leave their districts even during Dashain with a view to mitigating the risk because it is likely to increase with the growing movement of people during Dashain, Tihar, Chhat and Nepal Sambat, among others.

Likewise, the ministry has instructed security agencies and Chief District Officers to adopt all possible measures, in a coordinated manner, for reducing the risk, ministry’s spokesperson Chakra Bahadur Budha said.

The Ministry, through a press note on Monday, stated that strictly abiding to the health safety protocols approved by the government was the only reliable measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

It has also urged one and all to celebrate the festivals in a safe manner.

The security bodies have been directed to prepare security plan focused for the festival period and to make a full-proof security arrangement to prevent any untoward or criminal activity like thefts, quarrels, robbery, cheating, artificial shortage, and black marketeering from taking place.