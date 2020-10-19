Home Ministry confirms “emergency curfew” notice as hoax

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) has stated that the “emergency curfew” notice disseminated through a Short Message Service (SMS) and circulating on social media on Monday morning was a hoax.

Issuing a press release today, MoHA said that the notice was false, misguiding, baseless, and without any proof.

“The notice of emergency and curfew is false. The ministry has taken the incident seriously and started an investigation into the case,” informed Chakra Bahadur Buda, spokesperson of MoHA.

An emergency curfew notice, seemingly from a Nepal Government Security Portal, was sent to a multitude of people on their phones in the wee hours of Monday.

The notice, sent from the PSC which is generally understood as the acronym of Public Service Commission, said the government has issued an emergency curfew and “No Netizens are allowed to step out of the house starting immediately until further notice”.

