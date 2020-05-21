Home Ministry restricts entry into valley except for emergencies

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a directive to restrict all entries into Kathmandu valley from all crossing points, on Wednesday.
A meeting held under the convenorship of Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa comprising mayors of Kathmandu and Lalitpur districts, heads of security agencies, CDOs and other stakeholders took the decision, among other decisions.
According to the Ministry, all the border crossing points will be sealed completely and no passage, except for emergency cases, would be permitted.
The decision has been taken keeping in mind the potential high risk faced by the valley given its dense population, the Ministry said.
Moreover, if has been advised that persons seeking emergency entry to the valley must conduct a RDT test at their own expense and submit report to the authorities while asking for permission to enter.
The local governments, in association with the district administration, must look for detailed identification of those looking to enter Kathmandu from an unauthorised route, and proceed action against them.
All security agencies have been asked to beef up vigilance at entry points to avoid any unauthorised entry.
Likewise, it has been decided that relief distribution that do not adhere to security protocol or are not carried out in coordination with local levels must be stopped at once to avert transmission due to mismanaged over-crowding.
Many short-term solutions have been proposed but a permanent long-term solution is yet to be found
Kathmandu
Fuel scarcity is a reality Nepalis are all too familiar with. In 2015, Nepal faced fuel scarcity like never before, which left the country crippled for weeks. The country still reels under pressure to maintain smooth supply of petroleum products and the government is yet to find a concrete solution to this threatening problem. Many short-term solutions have been proposed but a permanent long-term solution is yet to be found.
Read More…
KATHMANDU: The Election Commission on Sunday said that 9,561 representatives in 229 local units have been elected in 34 districts of Province number 3, 4 and 6.
Speaking to the THT Online over a phone, EC spokesperson Surya Prasad Sharma informed that 229 candidates were elected as mayors, 229 candidates as deputy mayors, 1959 candidates as ward chiefs, 3613 candidates as ward members, 1804 candidates as woman re Read More…
A US F-15 fighter jet takes off during an exercise dubbed ” Juniper Falcon”, held between crews from the US and Israeli air forces, at Ovda Military Airbase, in southern Israel, on Sunday, May 21, 2017. Photo: Reuters
POKHARA: The vote count of Pokhara Lekhnath Metropolis would resume after the Election Commission’s decision, said chief election commission officer.
The vote counting was halted after a dispute over the finding of two different types of swastika symbol stamps in ballot papers of May 14 local level elections.
The vote count has been halted since yesterday.
According to Chief Election Officer Nagendra Lal Karna a letter has been se Read More…
A mesmerising view of Begnas Lake, as seen from Sundari Danda in Pokhara-Lekhnath Metropolitan City of Kaski district, on Sunday, May 21, 2017. Photo: RSS Read More…
A view of colourful houses at the Kampung Pelangi village in Semarang, Indonesia, on May 20, 2017. Photo: Antara Foto/Yulius Satria Wijaya via Reuters Read More…
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Sunday has thanked the Election Commission and officials for successfully holding the first it peacefully and .
EC spokesperson Surya Prasad Sharma shared that the PM thanked EC officials and others when a team led by Chief Election Commissioner Ayodhee Prasad Yadav had reached the PM’s office earlier today.
On the occasion, the EC team briefed the Prime Minister about the preparations for the upcoming seco Read More…
RIYADH: The world’s largest private equity fund, backed by Japan’s Softbank Group and Saudi Arabia’s main sovereign wealth fund, said on Saturday it had raised over $93 billion to invest in technology sectors such as artificial intelligence and robotics.
“The next stage of the Information Revolution is under way, and building the businesses that will make this possible will require unprecedented large-scale, long-term investment,” the Softbank Vis Read More…