Home Ministry to take call on Kathmandu valley-lockdown tomorrow

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Home Affairs will take a decision on the next step regarding the prohibitory order in the valley, on Wednesday.

The Chief District Officers of the three districts in the valley — Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Lalitpur — had conducted a virtual meeting on Tuesday. However, no decision was taken regarding the extension of term of the current lockdown, or changes in modality thereof.

As per a source in the Home administration, the ministry in coordination with district and local authorities will take a call on the subject tomorrow.

Meanwhile, a fake statement regarding changes in the modality of ongoing lockdown was being circulated according to which the odd-even rule for vehicle movement was to be re-introduced as a change in the lockdown modality. Chief District Officer of Lalitpur, Narayan Prasad Bhatta refuted the statement saying no such decision has been made as of now.

The week-long prohibitory order which was initially clamped on August 19 (midnight) and extended later on August 26 for another week, is coming to an end tomorrow.

