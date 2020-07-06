Hotel Soaltee not sealed, operating normally says GM

THT ONLINE

KATHMANDU: Hotel Soaltee Crown Plaza Pvt Ltd has refuted media reports of the hotel being sealed after placing Nepal Airlines staff in quarantine, including the aircrew that tested positive for Covid-19.

Talking to THT Online over the phone, the hotel’s General Manager Upaul Majumdar said, “The hotel is not sealed and is operating normally. It is only serving as quarantine facility for Nepal Airlines staff.”

“Reports of the hotel being sealed and closing operations is untrue.”

He further said that the hotel is strictly following the government protocol including the Nepal Medical Association’s safety guidelines, so as to cut down the transmission.

NA staffers, three pilots included, who tested positive for the virus have been isolated separately in the hotel itself and others are free to go home, GM Mazumdar shared.

According to him, the safety situation is well taken care of and the regular business of the hotel is operational as usual.

On Monday, 7 Nepal Airlines aircrew members were diagnosed with Covid-19 and were placed in quarantine.

