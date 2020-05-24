House of Covid-19 diagnosed person sealed in Sorhakhutte

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Authorities have sealed off the house belonging to an elderly man who tested positive for COVID-19 today.

According to Sorhakhutte Pahiko Area Consumers’ Committee, the man along with his wife had returned from Australia on May 16, after visiting their daughter.

DSP Deepak Khadka at Metropolitan Police Circle, Sorhakhutte, said police have been mobilised to cordon and monitor activities at the residence of the infected in Naya Bazaar, Sorhakhutte, KMC-16.

Police have cordoned the house covering up to 30 metres distance around and have attached a notice calling passers by to stay away. He said it was not necessary to seal the house completely since the house is located in a narrow street.

DSP Khadka further added that that the elderly man’s wife had tested negative for the respiratory contagion. He said the health authorities would collect the swab specimens from other tenants living in the same building.

