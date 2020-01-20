House Speaker to be elected on Jan 26

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The due process for election of the new Speaker of the House of Representatives has begun following Deputy Speaker Shiva Maya Tumbahangphe’s resignation. She tendered her resignation to the Parliament Secretariat today after addressing the House meeting this afternoon.

Another meeting after Tumbahangphe’s resignation was held on Monday at 4:00 pm which was chaired by the senior most lawmaker Mahanta Thakur. Thakur initiated Speaker election process and has scheduled the next meeting on January 26 at 4:00 pm – a meeting that will elect the new Speaker.

The ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has fielded Agni Prasad Sapkota as its candidate for the top-post, ending a stretched phase of uncertainty and frequently postponed House meetings. A meeting of the NCP central secretariat held on Sunday evening in Baluwatar took a decision to this effect.

