Huge surge in single day cases as record high 4,364 infections surface Thursday

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Thursday recorded highest cases of coronavirus infection on a single day after 4,364 people tested positive for the viral contagion. The freshly recorded infections in the last 24 hours have pushed the nationwide tally to 98,617.
Among the new cases, 2,540 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley alone.
As such, the number of total active cases in the country as of today is 26,684. The Health Ministry had earlier recommended a lockdown if and when the active cases cross the 25k mark.
Similarly, 4,460 people are placed in quarantine facilities in the various parts across the country.
The Health Ministry reported a good number of 2,675 recoveries in the last 24-hours. So far 71,343 people have been discharged from the health facilities following an improvement in their condition.
Twelve new fatalities were reported on Thursday, taking the tally to 590.
On Wednesday, Nepal’s coronavirus tally stood at 94,253 with 3,439 new infections.
