Hyatt Regency Kathmandu reopens

KATHMANDU: Hyatt Regency Kathmandu announced the reopening of business from October 1 with limited service.
The hotel is implementing several safety protocols and procedures to protect the safety of its workers and guests as part of the reopening, as per a media release.
Hotel employees will go through a wellness check prior to each shift and are required to wear protective masks while on the property.
To help deliver on the global care and cleanliness commitment, the hotel has partnered with the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) — a division of the International Sanitary Supply Association (ISSA).
Following medical expert guidance to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, face masks or coverings are required in hotel indoor public areas and when moving around in outdoor areas, where social distancing practice is not possible.
Public areas may include hotel lobbies, meetings and events spaces, restaurants and bars, and fitness centres.
Some guests may be exempt from this mandate, including but not limited to guests with medical conditions, guests in restaurants, guests seated outdoors and socially distant, and children under age of two.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on October 4, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 2 President Bidhya Devi Bhandari has stressed that achieving women’s empowerment and gender equality was the only path to justice, peace, and progress. Addressing ‘High-level Meeting on the Twenty-Fifth Anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women’ last night, s Read More...
RAJBIRAJ, OCTOBER 2 Bachiyadevi Yadav, 99, of Deuribharuwa, Rajbiraj Municipality, fell unconscious at a bank in Rajbiraj today. She had gone to the bank to receive senior citizen allowance. Accompanied by her daughter-in-law, the nonagenarian had reserved a city rickshaw to reach the bank and Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 2 Yeti Airlines has announced it is operating flights in the Kathmandu-Simara route from October 7. It had started the flights to Simara in 2008, however, the service was halted the same year. Now, after a hiatus of 12 long years, Yeti Airlines is resuming its commercial fli Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 2 Tourists bus service providers have decided to offer e-ticketing services to their passengers. Aiming to provide convenient ticketing service to passengers, Tourist Bus Association of Nepal (TIBAN) has signed an agreement with Electronic Concern and Research Centre (ECRC) Read More...
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the world by requiring social distancing. The basic essence of human interaction has been challenged. Only essential movement, and in restricted form, has been allowed. The pandemic has practically shut down the travel and tourism industry. It was not considered es Read More...
KATHMANDU: A woman from Sunsari district lost her life due to COVID-19 on Saturday. She died in the early morning at 4:30. The 28-year–old woman from Inaruwa Municipality-4 tested positive for COVID-19 on September 24, the day she was admitted to the BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPK Read More...
PARIS: At least eight people were missing in France after a storm passed through the southeastern part of the country, causing strong floods around the city of Nice, authorities said on Saturday. Meteo France said that 450mm (17.7 inches) of rain was recorded over 24 hours in some areas, which Read More...
SIRAHA: Ward chair of Arnama Rural Municipality-1in Siraha district, Gafar Miyan has been accused of raping a local woman. Siraha District Police Office (DPO) said ward chair Miyan has been indicted for raping a trader woman. Spokesperson at the DPO, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shali Read More...