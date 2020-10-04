Hyatt Regency Kathmandu reopens

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU: Hyatt Regency Kathmandu announced the reopening of business from October 1 with limited service.

The hotel is implementing several safety protocols and procedures to protect the safety of its workers and guests as part of the reopening, as per a media release.

Hotel employees will go through a wellness check prior to each shift and are required to wear protective masks while on the property.

To help deliver on the global care and cleanliness commitment, the hotel has partnered with the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) — a division of the International Sanitary Supply Association (ISSA).

Following medical expert guidance to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, face masks or coverings are required in hotel indoor public areas and when moving around in outdoor areas, where social distancing practice is not possible.

Public areas may include hotel lobbies, meetings and events spaces, restaurants and bars, and fitness centres.

Some guests may be exempt from this mandate, including but not limited to guests with medical conditions, guests in restaurants, guests seated outdoors and socially distant, and children under age of two.

