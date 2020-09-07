In pictures: Yenyā 2020 concludes after eight days of low-key rituals

Skanda Gautam

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 7

The eight-day long Yenyā (Indra Jatra) concluded on Sunday. The festivities were low-key this year as the Kathmandu valley has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic with hundreds of cases being reported everyday.

On the last day of the Jatram the yosin pole which is erected at Basantapur Durbar Square on the first day, is taken down.

Seen in the pictures are masks of Bhairav being offered respect at the Aakash Bhairav temple at Indrachowk on Sunday.

Pictured taken by Skanda Gautam.

