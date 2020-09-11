Balkrishna Thapa

Share Now:











KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 11

The authorities of three districts in Kathmandu valley recently decided to ease the prohibitory orders that has been issued for two weeks to control the increasing spread of the pandemic in the valley.

Seen in pictures are the vehicles that were allowed to play the roads after the odd-even rule came into effect on Thursday.

Pictures taken by Balkrishna Thapa for The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook