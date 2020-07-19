Naresh Shrestha

Lalitpur, July 19

A person dressed as a “Mi pwa Lakhey” clicked before traditional Lakhey dance performance, with fire during Gathan Mugah (Ghanta Karna) festival in Lalitpur on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Photo: Naresh Shrestha/THT

