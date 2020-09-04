Gallery: Security personnel patrol areas under curfew in Lalitpur

SKANDA GAUTAM

Lalitpur, September 04

After a clash ensued between the Lalitpur locals and police during the Machhindranath chariot procession at Pulchok on Thursday, the District Administration Office of Lalitpur had decided to clamp curfew in the city today, in the areas that fall within the Ring-Road.

Seen in the pictures are security personnel deputed at the site where the chariot stands. Nepal Police and Armed Police Force personnel are also patrolling the areas under curfew today.

