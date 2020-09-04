Gallery: Security personnel patrol areas under curfew in Lalitpur

Lalitpur, September 04
After a clash ensued between the Lalitpur locals and police during the Machhindranath chariot procession at Pulchok on Thursday, the District Administration Office of Lalitpur had decided to clamp curfew in the city today, in the areas that fall within the Ring-Road.
Seen in the pictures are security personnel deputed at the site where the chariot stands. Nepal Police and Armed Police Force personnel are also patrolling the areas under curfew today.
KATHMANDU: Six people diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours. With the latest additions, Nepal’s Covid-19 fatality toll has now advanced to 257. The Health Ministry in its regular media briefing reported that four women and two men passed aw Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry on Thursday reported 1228 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. Nepal’s Covid-19 tally as such stands at 42,877. Of the infected, 394 are females while 834 are males. More than 731,852 PCR tests have been carried out in Nepal till date. A Read More...
HUMLA: Properties worth Rs 6 million have been gutted in a blaze that broke out at Rodikot of Sarkeghad Rural Municipality-7 in Humla district. The fire that broke out on Wednesday evening completely destroyed six houses and partially damaged nine other houses in Thulogaun area, Chairman of Sarke Read More...
KATHMANDU: Honorary Consul of Washington State for the government of Nepal AC Sherpa said that there was a need to think, structure, build, and promote our tourism differently. “The world is not the same as it used to be due to the Covid-19 pandemic and there will be additional responsibilities Read More...
KATHMANDU: The home-delivery and take-away services offered by various online outlets/sellers, hotels and restaurants that had been halted following the prohibitory order clamped in the valley, will be permitted to resume their operations in the third week of lockdown. Police on August 27 had arr Read More...
At least 26,105,846 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 862,963 people have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMPER 2 A clash ensued between police and locals at Pulchok as the latter started Machhindranath Jatra by pulling the chariot defying prohibitory orders on Thursday. See Also: From pulling of chariot of Machhindranath to the clash- In Pictures The Machhindranath Jatra or th Read More...
KATHMANDU: Over 400 cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the Kathmandu valley on Thursday. As per the Health Ministry, 445 cases surfaced cumulatively in the three districts of the valley, of which, 357 were registered in Kathmandu alone. Likewise, 46 new infections were detected in Read More...