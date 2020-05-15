Nepal | May 15, 2020

In Pictures: Policies & Programmes presentation at Federal Parliament

Published: May 15, 2020 7:05 pm On: Kathmandu
SKANDA GAUTAM
President Bidya Devi Bhandari stands for the national anthem before presenting policies and programmes for the new fiscal year at Federal Parliament in Kathmandu, on Friday, May 15, 2020, the 53rd day of government imposed lockdown.

