In Pictures: Policies & Programmes presentation at Federal Parliament

President Bidya Devi Bhandari arrives to present the policies and programmes for the new fiscal year at Federal Parliament, on the 53rd day of government-imposed lockdown, in Kathmandu, on Friday, May 15, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
President Bidya Devi Bhandari stands for the national anthem before presenting policies and programmes for the new fiscal year at the Federal Parliament, on the 53rd day of government-imposed lockdown, in Kathmandu, on Friday, May 15, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Army personnel wearing protective face-masks stand guard before the presentation of policies and programmes for the new fiscal year at Federal Parliament, in Kathmandu, on Friday, May 15, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
A health worker checks the temperature of Prime Minster KP Sharma Oli upon arrival for the presentation of policies and programmes for the new fiscal year, at the Federal Parliament, in Kathmandu, on Friday, May 15, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
A television journalist arranges her camera as she covers the policies and programmes event, at the Federal Parliament, in Kathmandu, on Friday, May 15, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
