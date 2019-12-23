India builds girls hostel for APF school

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, December 22

Deputy Chief of Mission Ajay Kumar in Embassy of India, Kathmandu, Kirtipur Municipality Mayor Ramesh Maharjan, Deputy Mayor Saraswoti Khadka and Additional Inspector General of Armed Police Force Ramsharan Paudel jointly inaugurated a girls hostel for Nepal Armed Police Force School in Kirtipur, today. Political and community leaders also attended the inaugural ceremony.

Established in 2005 the school is located at Champadevi-7 of Kirtipur. It has over 21 per cent of girl students.

According to a press release issued by the Indian Embassy, the new infrastructure constructed with the Government of India’s grant assistance of Rs 40.42 million is a two-storied hostel building with 32 rooms along with dormitory.

A version of this article appears in print on December 23, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook