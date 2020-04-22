India donates 23 tonnes of essential medicines to Nepal to fight Covid-19

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The government of India has donated 23 tonnes of essential medicines to Nepal to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the ongoing bilateral cooperation between the two countries to fight COVID-19, Ambassador of India to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra, on behalf of the Indian government, handed over the medicines to the Minister for Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal, stated the Embassy of India in Nepal.

The consignment includes 8.25 lakhs dosage of essential medicines, including 3.2 lakhs dosage of Paracetamol and 2.5 lakhs dosages of Hydroxychloroquine.

The Indian diplomatic mission further stated that India is committed to prepare, act and succeed together in partnership with Nepal and other South Asian partner countries in this hour of challenge.

