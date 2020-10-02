India gifts ambulances, school buses to Nepal govt

KATHMANDU: The Government of India gifted 41 ambulances, 6 school buses to government and not-for-profit organizations in 30 districts of Nepal on the occasion of 151st Gandhi Jayanti.
According to the statement issued by Embassy of India, the Indian government is continuing a long-standing tradition of support. The vehicles were provided to organisations working in the field of health and education, spread across 30 districts of Nepal.
India has gifted nearly 823 ambulances since 1994, including those gifted today. However, this is the first time the Embassy has gifted three different categories of ambulances — Advanced Life Support category, Basic Life Support and Common Life Support ambulances. All three categories are built as per the guidelines of Government of Nepal.
The Advanced Life Support category ambulances include equipment such as travelling ventilator, ECG and Oxygen monitor, automated external defibrillator, nebulizer set, BP apparatus, stethoscope, Ambu bag, various tubes and catheters, wheelchair and stretcher, radio communication equipment and 4G mobile device, etc. The Basic Life Support ambulances have all these items, except for travelling ventilator. The Common Life Support ambulances are 4 Wheel Drive vehicles and best suited for hilly and mountainous terrains.
Furthermore, 160 school buses have been provided across Nepal, including the six gifted today to educational institutions located in six districts of Nepal.
Today’s gifting of ambulances and school buses is part of Government of India continued support for the efforts of Nepal to strengthen health services, particularly emergency medical services and also facilitates easy physical access of students to their places of learning, reads the statement.
SIMIKOT, SEPTEMBER 30 Preparation to set up the armed police post in Namkha Rural Municipality, Limi, is in the final stage. The armed police post is all set to be established at Takchi valley of Namkha in Limi Lapcha, which is 25 km away from the Nepal-China 12 number border pillar. At a t Read More...
LAKE BUENA VISTA: LeBron James finally got an easy Game 1 in the NBA Finals. A very easy one, at that. Anthony Davis scored 34 points, James had 25 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists and the Los Angeles Lakers rolled past the Miami Heat 116-98 on Wednesday night. “The bigger the moment, Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stressed the need to strike a balance between people’s rights over natural resources and sustained efforts in biodiversity conservation. Addressing the ‘UN Summit on Biodiversity’ held today on the margins of the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly, Read More...
KYIV: Four people died and ten were hospitalised as a series of forest fires swept through part of the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk, Ukraine's emergency service said on Thursday. The fires threatened 22 settlements and engulfed an area of about 18,000 hectares (70 sq miles), the servic Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 1 A golden pinnacle or a spire is installed on top of the Bal Gopaleshwor temple situated at the centre of at Rani Pokhari, also known as queen’s pond, on October 01. The Pokhari, which is a hisorical and archaeological site, was completely destroyed during the 2015-earthq Read More...
At least 33,917,772 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,011,034 people have died, a Reuters tally showed. Germany issued coronavirus warnings for Belgium and much of France, while a study showed the prevalence of infections in England is much hig Read More...
NEW YORK: Over the past week, 190 countries addressed the United Nations General Assembly, nearly all of them represented by presidents, prime ministers and ministers. Only nine of them were women. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that women watching "have a perfect righ Read More...
CALISTOGA, CALIFORNIA: The death toll from a wildfire raging in northern California's Cascade foothills climbed to four on Wednesday as firefighters battling that blaze and another wreaking havoc in wine country near San Francisco braced to confront a new bout of high winds. Diminished winds ac Read More...