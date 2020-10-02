India gifts ambulances, school buses to Nepal govt

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Government of India gifted 41 ambulances, 6 school buses to government and not-for-profit organizations in 30 districts of Nepal on the occasion of 151st Gandhi Jayanti.

According to the statement issued by Embassy of India, the Indian government is continuing a long-standing tradition of support. The vehicles were provided to organisations working in the field of health and education, spread across 30 districts of Nepal.

India has gifted nearly 823 ambulances since 1994, including those gifted today. However, this is the first time the Embassy has gifted three different categories of ambulances — Advanced Life Support category, Basic Life Support and Common Life Support ambulances. All three categories are built as per the guidelines of Government of Nepal.

The Advanced Life Support category ambulances include equipment such as travelling ventilator, ECG and Oxygen monitor, automated external defibrillator, nebulizer set, BP apparatus, stethoscope, Ambu bag, various tubes and catheters, wheelchair and stretcher, radio communication equipment and 4G mobile device, etc. The Basic Life Support ambulances have all these items, except for travelling ventilator. The Common Life Support ambulances are 4 Wheel Drive vehicles and best suited for hilly and mountainous terrains.

Furthermore, 160 school buses have been provided across Nepal, including the six gifted today to educational institutions located in six districts of Nepal.

Today’s gifting of ambulances and school buses is part of Government of India continued support for the efforts of Nepal to strengthen health services, particularly emergency medical services and also facilitates easy physical access of students to their places of learning, reads the statement.

