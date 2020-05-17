India hands over 30k PCR test kits to Nepal

THT Online

KATHMANDU: India has provided 30,000 coronavirus testing kits to Nepal.

Ambassador of India to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra handed over Pathodetect COVID-19 Qualitative RT PCR Test Kits to Minister for Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal on Sunday. The kits are manufactured by Mylab Pune.

“The consignment, as a gift from the people of India to people of Nepal, will enable Nepali Health Professionals to conduct PCR test on 30,000 people”, the Indian embassy said in a statement.

Earlier, Ambassador Kwatra, on behalf of the Government of India, had handed over 23 tonnes of medicines to the Government of Nepal.

“In the current state of the pandemic in Nepal, gifting of medicines and test kits manifests continuing cooperation of leaders and people of two countries to prepare, act and fight together the global crisis”, the statement further reads.

The embassy reiterated that this initiative stems in regard to Prime Minister of India’s video conference with SAARC Leaders on March.

