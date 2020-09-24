India provides NPR 1.54b to Nepal as reconstruction assistance

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Government of India has provided NPR 1.54 billion to Nepal Government further fulfilling commitment towards post-earthquake reconstruction assistance.

Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Nepal Namgya Khampa, handed over cheques amounting to NPR 1.54 billion to Sishir Kumar Dhungana, Secretary of Ministry of Finance of Government of Nepal, on September 22.

The assistance was provided towards housing & school sector assistance under Government of India’s post-earthquake reconstruction commitment, according to a statement issued by the Indian Embassy, today.

The GoI has committed US$ 150 million in grant and Line of Credit towards housing sector projects and with this handover, India has reimbursed about USD 72 million from grant to GoN for housing sector reconstruction.

The Indian embassy has further stated that India remains committed to continue supporting the people and Government of Nepal in their post-earthquake recovery efforts.

