Indian ambassador meets Fin Min, hands over cheque worth NPR 1b for housing project

KATHMANDU: Ambassador of India to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra paid a visit to Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel on Tuesday.

The ambassador posted details of the visit on Twitter, according to which, the two held positive discussions to further stregthen the bilateral economic and development partnership between the two countries for mutual prosperity and progress.

On the occasion, Ambassador Kwatra also handed over a cheque of NPR 1 billion for India funqed housing reconstruction projects in Gorkha and Nuwakot.

