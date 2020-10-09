Indian ambassador calls on Tourism Minister

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Ambassador of India to Nepal, Vinay Mohan Kwatra paid a courtesy call on Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai at the Ministry today.

During the meeting, Minister Bhattarai and Ambassador Kwatra discussed about the aviation, tourism and culture between the two countries. In connection with the aviation, they talked regarding taking the correspondence before this between the two countries for permission for flights from Nepalgunj and Mahendranagar route as well as Bhairahawa route to a conclusion soon, the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation said.

They also held discussions on resumption of flights between Kathmandu and several cities in India, currently under suspension due to COVID-19, at the earliest date.

On the topic of culture, Minister Bhattarai and the Indian envoy held discussions regarding developing Pashupatinath, Lumbini and Janakpur as special religious and cultural destinations. In the meeting, they expressed commitment that both countries were positive regarding implementing the concept of the Ramayana Circuit at the soonest.

On the occasion, Minister Bhattarai thanked the government of India for its support in culture, tourism and civil aviation sectors of Nepal.

Ambassador Kwatra said the government of India was positive for further developing the religious and cultural centres of Nepal, and also pledged the Government of India’s assistance in reviving the tourism sector hit hard by COVID-19 impact.

