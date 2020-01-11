Indian Embassy celebrates Vishwa Hindi Diwas

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 10

The Embassy of India, Kathmandu, in association with Central Hindi Department, Tribhuvan University, celebrated Vishwa Hindi Diwas at a programme in Kathmandu today.

Minister of Federal Affairs and General Administration Hridayesh Tripathi graced the occasion as the chief guest. Charge d’Affaires at the embassy Ajay Kumar read the message of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion.

Special issue of research journal ‘Sahityalok’ by Central Hindi Department, TU, was also released at the programme. In addition, two Hindi books and two Nepali books (all published under the support of BP Koirala India-Nepal Foundation, Embassy of India, Kathmandu) were released.

Those books included Nepali translations of five stories of famous Hindi story writer Premchand and one book of Swami Vivekananda, ‘Karmayog’. The books were translated by the students of Hindi Department.

Two books translated into Hindi from Nepali, namely ‘Ashwathama’, a poetic play written by National Poet (Rastrakabi) Madhav Prasad Ghimire and ‘Utkrishta Kahaniyan’, a collection of 25 modern Nepali stories written by Nepali writers were released. The stories were selected by 12Khari Media through an open story writing competition.

A musical rendition on works of prominent Hindi poets was also presented by artists of Swami Vivekananda and Cultural Centre, Kathmandu. More than 200 literary dignitaries from different walks of life including writers, journalists, Hindi and Nepali scholars, academicians and students attended the programme, according to a press release issued by the embassy.

