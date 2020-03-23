Indian envoy Kwatra meets Minister Thapa

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, March 22

Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra paid a courtesy call on Minister of Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa at the latter’s office in Singha Durbar today.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the meeting dwelt on the global pandemic of novel coronavirus, bilateral relations and mutual collaboration and cooperation.

On the occasion, the home minister congratulated Kwatra on being appointed the ambassador of India to Nepal and wished him a successful tenure. Thapa expressed confidence that Nepal-India relations would scale new heights during Kwatra’s tenure.

Minister Thapa also extended thanks to the Government of India through Kwatra for its tireless support to Nepal in various areas, including training for security agencies, and expected that Indian support would continue in the days to come.

The meeting between Minister Thapa and Ambassador Kwatra also deliberated on the novel coronavirus spread. They stressed the need to further strengthen collaboration among SAARC countries in the fight against the disease.

Thapa said there was a need for both the neighbouring countries to work in coordination to take necessary measures against COVID-19 spread on the Nepal-India border.

Ambassador Kwatra said he would do his best to further strengthen historical relations between Nepal and India. He also said the Government of India was ready to extend necessary support to Nepal in the fight against novel coronavirus.

The two governments are holding foreign ministry-level discussion on Nepal-India border management in the wake of COVID-19 fears. India will take necessary measures with the consent of MoHA of Nepal, Ambassador Kwatra told Minister Thapa.

Kwatra said he would expedite work to complete construction of National Police Academy of Nepal in Panauti, Kavre, with assistance from the Government of India, read a press release issued by the MoHA.

A version of this article appears in print on March 23, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

