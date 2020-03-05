Indian envoy presents credentials to Prez Bhandari

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The newly appointed Ambassador of India to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra presented his credentials to President Bidya Devi Bhandari at the Office of the President today.

With this ceremony, Kwatra officially begins his tenure as the Indian envoy in Kathmandu. He also paid a courtsey call to vice-president Nanda Bahadur Pun on Thursday,

Ministry of Foreign Affairs had received a request for agreemo on Vinay Mohan Kwatra’s name in January which was subsequently given a green signal. He succeeds Manjeev Singh Puri who completed his tenure in December last year.

Ambassador Kwatra had arrived in Kathmandu on March 1.

Vinay Mohan Kwatra’s Profile

Vinay Mohan Kwatra has an experience of nearly 30 years in the Indian Foreign Service. He joined service in 1988 and served as the Third Secretary and the Second Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India in Geneva till 1993.

He served as the Deputy Chief of Mission in Beijing, China. Kwatra represented India as the head of Trade, Economy and Finance Bureau at the SAARC Secretariat in Nepal from 2006 till 2010. He was the Minister (Commerce) in the Embassy of India, Washington from 2010-2013.

Kwatra has also served as the head of Americas Division, dealing with India’s relations with Canada and the United States.

In 2017, Kwatra was appointed the Indian envoy to France. Prior to this, he served as Joint Secretary in the office of the Prime Minister of India (2015-2017).

