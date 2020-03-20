Indian PM Narendra Modi appreciates PM Oli’s gesture

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has appreciated Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s move to contribute NRs 100 million to SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund.

PM Oli during his special address to nation on Friday had announced that Nepal would contribute to the fund.

Modi, during a special video-summit of SAARC member nations organised to discuss strategies to jointly address COVID-19 concerns, had initiated the establishment of the fund.

The Indian PM took to Twitter late on Friday to express his appreciation.

Deeply appreciate PM @kpsharmaoli’s announcement of contribution of NPR 10 crores to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund. It reflects Oli Ji’s commitment and support to the collective fight of SAARC countries against the pandemic. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2020

