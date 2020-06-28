Indian state apparatus active to topple me, but they won’t succeed : PM Oli

DAMAULI: Swab samples collected from 192 people from Bandipur and Aanbukhaireni rural municipalities have been sent to Gandaki Provincial Public Health Laboratory in Pokhara for COVID-19 test. The specimen were collected from more than 100 persons from Bandipur after heath workers and security pe Read More...
VIGO: Spain striker Iago Aspas dealt a fresh blow to Barcelona's La Liga title hopes by striking a late free kick to snatch a 2-2 draw at home to the Catalans on Saturday as Quique Setien's side twice threw away the lead in a thrilling match. The draw put Barca back on top of the table o Read More...
NEPALGUNJ, JUNE 27 With people gradually returning home after completing mandatory quarantine stay, government quarantine shelters in Banke are becoming empty. There are some 114 quarantine shelters with 6,208 beds in eight local levels of the district. According to District Health Office Coro Read More...
Kathmandu, June 27 In contrast to the government’s prediction, a few groups of desert locusts have been located in five districts of the country so far. The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development today confirmed that locusts had entered the country and were seen on Thursday ni Read More...
Bayern make it 25 games without defeat in all competitions Bavarians miss equalling all-time goal record by one goal BERLIN: Bayern Munich, already crowned Bundesliga champions last week, lifted the league trophy in an empty stadium on Saturday after crushing hosts VfL Wolfsburg 4-0 o Read More...
The government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has been heavily criticised by the main opposition party Nepali Congress and the general public. The economy appears to be in the doldrums in the aftermath of the lockdown, in effect since March 24. A historical unity that Nepal’s political part Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 27 Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who had skipped the Standing Committee meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) yesterday, showed up at the meeting venue today but only for a few minutes. A member of the Standing Committee said Oli left the meeting hall saying he was Read More...