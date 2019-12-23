India’s playback singer Bhosle arriving Saturday

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: India’s renowned playback singer Asha Bhosle is arriving here on coming Saturday on December 28 at the invitation of Sadhana Kala Kendra, Putalisadak.

Bhosle is scheduled to sing around four songs for which musician Ranjit Gazmer will compose music, said Kendra’s founding director Milan Moktan. “Nepal’s 35 artists will accompany Bhosle on the stage”, he added.

Bhosle’s visit to Nepal will help the promotion of Visit Nepal Year, 2020,” he said.

Bhosle, 80, is slated to visit Nepal’s religious places and tourist destinations like Lumbini, Pokhara and Muktinath.

