Infection tally moves past 45K with 1041 cases reported Saturday

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 1041 new cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 45,277.
Of the infected, 349 are females while 692 are males.
A relatively large amount of recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 1,566 people tested negative for the infection as per the Ministry’s latest data. So far, 27,127 people have recovered from the disease in the country.
Among the new cases, 408 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley.
As of today, there are 17,870 active cases of infection in the country while 6,701 people are under quarantine.
Likewise, nine fatalities were registered today with which the Covid-19 death tally has moved to 280.
On Friday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally reached to 44,236 with 1,354 new cases.
