International Day of the Disappeared 2020: Victims demand reinvigoration of Truth, Justice process

KATHMANDU: On the occasion of the International Day of the Disappeared 2020, the Victims’ Associations and Human Rights Organisations urged the government to take initiative for an end to continuing delays in justice for conflict victims.

Issuing a press statement today, various organisations urged the responsible authorities to undertake immediate steps towards the reinvigoration of the TJ (Truth, Justice) process and adopting a transparent and consultative process.

While commemorating the International Day of the Disappeared, the victims’ groups and human rights organisations commended the patience and resilience shown by the family members of those subjected to enforced disappearance during the 10-year-long Maoist revolution.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) and the Commission of Enquiry on Enforced Disappearance (CIEDP), formed in 2015, have failed to deliver justice to the victims, so far.

Read the full statement, here.

