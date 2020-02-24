International event to discourage chhaupadi

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Kathmandu, February 23

The government has intensified its campaign against chhaupadi practice, pervasive in some districts in mid-west and far-west Nepal.

As part of its campaign, Ministry of Women, Children, and Senior Citizens is all set to organise an international workshop on ‘Dignified Menstruation’ from May 26 to 28.

Speaking at a press meet at the ministry today, Minister Parbat Gurung said researchers, rights activists, government representatives and policy makers from 20 countries will be participating in the workshop to be organised on the occasion of the second National Women Rights Day.

Several aspects relating to menstruation, sexual and reproductive health rights, religious belief associated with menstruation, and chhaupadi related act and policy will be discussed during the event.

On the occasion, Minister Gurung spoke on the need of treating menstruation from the human rights perspective to achieve gender equality.

The government has intensified a campaign to eliminate chhaupadi practice as per its plan to build a civilised society by ending all sorts of discrimination in the country , according to minister Gurung.

A version of this article appears in print on February 24, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook