Investigate properties of PM and PM have beens including me: Baburam Bhattarai

KATHMANDU: “The world is a dangerous place to live, not because of the people who are evil, but because of the people who don’t do anything about it,” former Prime Minister and co-chair of Samajwadi Party, Baburam Bhattarai recited Albert Einstein’s lines while addressing today’s House meeting.

Bhattarai made reference to Einstein’s statement in his speech attempting to shed light on common practice of little or no accountability shown by top-politicians when faced with corruption allegations, a phenomenon that is now rampant in Nepali politics.

During his speech, the former PM made a bold remark that properties of all the Prime Ministers, past and present, must be investigated as their ‘evident’ earnings simply do not justify their current lifestyle.

“We used to be seen around with clothes and slippers passed-down to us by our friends. How is it that today we’re walking around in suits and boots, in shiny cars? We had modest homes in our villages, how have we secured mansions for ourselves today?”

Stating that he is somebody who has a keen interest in mathematics and a former Finance Minister at that, Bhattarai said that his calculations take a backseat when he tries to derive a balance between seen income of Prime Ministers and their current assets. “Things just don’t add up.”

“Blaming each other and calling each other thieves while escaping serious allegations don’t make sense. Addressing rampantly prevalent corruption does.”

He further urged the House to seriously look into this matter as investigation into this issue is now a must.

