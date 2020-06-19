Italy’s Neos air aircraft takes home stranded Italian, EU citizens from Nepal

Italian, EU citizens repatriated

KATHMANDU: An Italian aircraft today airlifted Italian and EU nationals who had been stranded in Nepal after the government imposed lockdown in the wake of coronavirus crisis.

A Boing 787 Dreamliner of Italian airline Neos Air took off today at 18.45 from Kathmandu International Airport, repatriating the Italian and EU citizens.

Honorary Consul General of Italy Pratima Pandé and consular office’s Sabina Shrestha were at the airport to oversee check-in operations and help passengers with the security procedures.

According to a press statement issued today, everything went smoothly for Neos Air which had landed in Nepal for the first time. The aircraft will land in Milan Malpensa airport tomorrow at 06.15 local time, after a technical stop over at Cairo.

As the company had allowed the passengers to carry pets, Murzik, a brown cat, too onboard the flight. The evacuation flight was coordinated by the Embassy of Italy in India.

“We are glad many Italians and EU citizens could fly back to their families after a long wait – said Alfonso Tagliaferri, Consul General of Italy in Kolkata. He is also responsible for consular protection in Nepal.

“Italians love this country, its people, its traditions, its mountains, and they will come back to enjoy it and explore it as soon as the international health situation will allow.”

Tagliaferri extended gratitude to Nepali authorities for taking good care of the Italian citizens during the lockdown and also for the collaboration offered in the evacuation procedures.

He thanked Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal and the Civil Aviation Authority, Neos Air, and Honorary Consul Pratima Pandé, for their respective contributions in the process. “It has been a team work, and I’m thankful to everybody who has cooperated for its success”.

