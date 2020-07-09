Janata Samajwadi Party formally registered at Election Commission

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal has been formally registered at the Election Commission, on Thursday.

The party was formed after unification of Samajwadi Party-Nepal and Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal on April 22.

Mahantha Thakur and Upendra Yadav are the two co-chairpersons of the unified party. Thakur was a presidium member of Rastriya Janata Party while Yadav was the chairperson of Samajwadi Party.

Janata Samajwadi Party leaders, in early June, had submitted the names of their five office bearers, including the two co-chairpersons, and 46 members of the executive committee to the Election Commission.

Senior leaders Ashok Kumar Rai, former prime minister Baburam Bhattarai, and Rajendra Mahato are among the five office bearers of the party.

