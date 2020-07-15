Jorpati-Sundarijal road to be repaired by mid-December

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

Share Now:











KATHMANDU, JULY 14

Work to repair the Jorpati-Sundarijal road will be completed by mid-December this year.

The road, which is being widened, will later be blacktopped.

Although efforts were being made since long to expand and blacktop the road, that could not be possible due to the resistance from some locals, Kathmandu Valley Road Expansion Project stated. It added that the road would have a width of 12 metres at some locations and 20 metres at other places. Project Chief Guru Adhikari said it had decided to blacktop all the dusty roads in Kathmandu valley which are currently under expansion phase.

The Project was making the necessary preparations for widening the Jorpati-Sundarijal road even during the lockdown. It has cut down 67 trees on either side of the road. Locals and commuters have been facing problem as the road that was dug in the course of the widening work has been left unrepaired. It has turned muddy and full of puddles amidst the monsoon rain.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 15, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook