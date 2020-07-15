Jorpati-Sundarijal road to be repaired by mid-December

KATHMANDU, JULY 14
Work to repair the Jorpati-Sundarijal road will be completed by mid-December this year.
The road, which is being widened, will later be blacktopped.
Although efforts were being made since long to expand and blacktop the road, that could not be possible due to the resistance from some locals, Kathmandu Valley Road Expansion Project stated. It added that the road would have a width of 12 metres at some locations and 20 metres at other places. Project Chief Guru Adhikari said it had decided to blacktop all the dusty roads in Kathmandu valley which are currently under expansion phase.
The Project was making the necessary preparations for widening the Jorpati-Sundarijal road even during the lockdown. It has cut down 67 trees on either side of the road. Locals and commuters have been facing problem as the road that was dug in the course of the widening work has been left unrepaired. It has turned muddy and full of puddles amidst the monsoon rain.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 15, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
MIAMI: The resurgence of the coronavirus in the United States ignited fierce debate Monday about whether to reopen schools, as global health officials warned that the pandemic will intensify unless more countries adopt comprehensive plans to combat it. “If the basics aren’t followed, there is Read More...
WASHINGTON: The federal government incurred the biggest monthly budget deficit in history in June as spending on programs to combat the coronavirus recession exploded while millions of job losses cut into tax revenues. The Treasury Department reported Monday that the deficit hit $864 billion last Read More...
Apple Inc (AAPL.O) has told its staff that a full return to US offices will not occur before the end of the year, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing an internal video message. The company is also pushing staff to work remotely as the virus forces the company to shut some of its stores agai Read More...
The awardees also received cash prizes of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 Kathmandu, July 13 The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation honoured writers contributing to Nepali literature by presenting them with various national and province-level awards at an award distribution programme today. Read More...
GENEVA: The UN special rapporteur on freedom of expression on Monday accused the White House of mounting an “onslaught” against the media and referred to a negative “Trump effect” on global press freedom. In his last official press briefing before his six-year tenure ends later this month Read More...
Kathmandu, July 13 Minister of Education, Science and Technology Giriraj Mani Pokhrel said preparations were on to prepare a framework for achieving sustainable development for education at the province and local levels. Chairing a virtual meeting of the 32nd general assembly of Nepal National Read More...
BHOJPUR, JULY 13 Seventy-three households were shifted to a safer place after the houses were found to be at high risk of landslides at Silichong Rural Municipality, Sankhuwasabha. DSP Nawaraj Malla of Sankhuwasabha District Police Office said 350 people of 73 households of Sisuwa were shi Read More...
RAUTAHAT, JULY 13 Increase in water level in the Bagmati and Bakaiya rivers has led to erosion of embankments and river banks in Rautahat. In Rajdevi Municipality, the Bagmati river has started eroding the embankment in the northeast of Brahmapuri. With this, a number of places including Mudaw Read More...