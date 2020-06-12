KATHMANDU: Kanti Children’s Hospital, Maharajgunj, has developed an app to facilitate online ticketing.

Minister for Health and Population Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal launched the app amid a function in the capital today.

On the occasion, Health Minister Dhakal said this app would save customer’s time and ease treatment process. “People had to stand in queue for hours to book tickets. With this app, the problem now has been solved. This service should continue,” he said.

Similarly, Minister for Health and Population of Bagmati State Nawaraj Raut stressed the need for online expansion of other services of the hospital.

Secretary of the Ministry Laxman Aryal expressed his hope that this app would help prevent and control COVID-19 epidemic.

With this app, customers can book tickets online from 9 am to 1 pm daily, said the hospital’s director Dr Krishna Prasad Poudel.

Ticket fee has been set for Rs 50.