THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry on Monday confirmed that 168 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in the three districts of Kathmandu valley.

Of the newly detected cases, 139 infections were reported in Kathmandu alone. Likewise, 15 people were reported infected in Lalitpur in the last 24 hours while 14 cases were detected in Bhaktapur.

With today’s additions, active case count in Kathmandu stands at 1534, as per the Health Ministry’s latest data. Lalitpur’s active Covid-19 count stands at 237 as of today. Meanwhile, Bhaktapur has 112 active cases.

Kathmandu, as such, is currently the district with highest number of reported Covid-19 cases. Kathmandu and Parsa are the only two districts with over 1000 active cases.

Five districts – Manang, Mustang, Sankhuwasabha, Dolpa and Humla have zero active cases as of today.

As many as 582 cases were reported across Nepal which took the nationwide coronavirus infection tally to 27,241, today.

On Sunday, the valley witnessed the highest single daily tally with 172 cases appearing in the three districts.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook