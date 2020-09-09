Kathmandu valley records 464 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday

KATHMANDU: As many as 464 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley on Wednesday.
Of the total new cases, 394 infections were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 34 and 36 cases were detected in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively.
The number of active infections in Kathmandu district is above the 4000 mark.
Kathmandu still remains the district with the most number of live Covid-19 cases in Nepal. The number of districts with 500+ live cases have decresed significantly as per the latest report. While 12 districts had a large number of cases earlier, at present Sunsari, Sarlahi, Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, Lalitpur, Chitwan and Rupandehi have over 500 active infections.
Likewise, five districts — Dolpa, Mugu, Humla, Mustang and Manang — have zero active infections, on today’s date.
The three districts in the valley are currently under a prohibitory order as necessitated by the worsening condition of rising infection. The deadline of the ongoing lockdown is midnight today.
Six coronavirus related fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours taking the country’s Covid-19 death-toll to 312.
