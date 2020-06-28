KATHMANDU: Kathmandu District Administration Office has issued a new vehicle-pass form for those looking to go out of the Kathmandu valley.
Those wanting to leave the valley will now be granted permit on assessment of the details provided in the application form, along with other supporting documents.
The applicants will have to provide their personal details and along with those traveling with them which includes age, permanent address, and contact number(s).
Similarly, they will also have to provide details of the vehicle, vehicle owner and the driver, and the scheduled date of movement.
The new form also mentions that no stamp would be required and the applicant themselves will have to print out the form and submit it at the DAO.
The form also mentions a warning to concerned units to not sell the form for more than Rs 5.
Furthermore, the applicant will also have to attach the recommendation of local level authorities of the designated destination and the photocopy of the documents that will clarify the travel purpose, along with the form.
Here’s a specimen of the form which is available at the administration office’s website.
KATHMANDU Chris Adler, former drummer of heavy metal band Lamb of God, has teamed up with Girish Pradhan of the popular band from Sikkim, India Girish and The Chronicles, to form a new project called 'Firstborne'. They have launched their first EP. Firstborne, comprising Adler on drums, Pr Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Standing Committee meeting of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has continued on the third day, today. It has been learnt that the meeting has been discussing Nepal's border issues and the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact. Prevention, control and treatment of Read More...
BARA: Thousands of locusts, which can destroy crops in no time, have been spotted in the fields of Bara district. Coordinator of Agriculture Ministry's Disaster Committee, Sahadev Humagain, confirmed that the grasshopper-like insects that have been discovered in the country are certainly a type o Read More...
KATHMANDU: Locals have started building the chariot of Rato Machhindranath, who is worshipped as the God of Rain and Harvest. Both Hindus and Buddhists pay their homage to the deity during the festival. Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 554 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Saturday, taking Nepal’s total COVID-19 count to 12,309. 434 males and 120 females are among the newly infected persons. In total, 10,940 males and 1,369 females have contracted the disea Read More...
KATHMANDU: One more person has succumbed to the coronavirus infection, confirmed the Ministry of Heath and Population (MoHP), at its regular media briefing, today. With this recent addition of fatality, Nepal's COVID-19 death toll has reached to 28. A 50-year-old man from Laalpur of Godavari M Read More...
CHENNAI: Outrage at the death of a father-son duo in the custody of Indian police earlier this week mounted on Saturday, with thousands on social media comparing the incident to the death of George Floyd in the United States. J Jayaraj, 59, and Bennicks Immanuel, 31, were subjected to a brutal th Read More...
NEW DELHI: Desert locusts on Saturday invaded Gurugram, a satellite city of India’s capital New Delhi, prompting authorities to ask people to keep their windows shut and bang utensils to ward off the fast-spreading swarms. Delhi’s international airport, which borders Gurugram - home to some o Read More...