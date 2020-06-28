THT Online

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu District Administration Office has issued a new vehicle-pass form for those looking to go out of the Kathmandu valley.

Those wanting to leave the valley will now be granted permit on assessment of the details provided in the application form, along with other supporting documents.

The applicants will have to provide their personal details and along with those traveling with them which includes age, permanent address, and contact number(s).

Similarly, they will also have to provide details of the vehicle, vehicle owner and the driver, and the scheduled date of movement.

The new form also mentions that no stamp would be required and the applicant themselves will have to print out the form and submit it at the DAO.

The form also mentions a warning to concerned units to not sell the form for more than Rs 5.

Furthermore, the applicant will also have to attach the recommendation of local level authorities of the designated destination and the photocopy of the documents that will clarify the travel purpose, along with the form.

Here’s a specimen of the form which is available at the administration office’s website.

